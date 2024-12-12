BBC star Katie Smith co-hosted the 5 Live Breakfast Show with Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC 5 live presenter Katie Smith took to X and Instagram to share the news that she was quitting the breakfast show after seven years. She said: “A long–ish post incoming…

“I’m leaving the wonderful 5Live Breakfast show in a couple of weeks after a brilliant few years of mayhem with @rachelburden and @rickedwards1 and the amazing team of producers and editors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Smith also said: “I still remember the first time I walked into MediaCity and I knew I had to work there. Scroll on a few years and I can’t believe how much I’ve learnt, the people I’ve got to meet, and most specially, the places I’ve been privileged enough to visit.”

BBC 5 live presenter Katie Smith also commented that “But the morning alarms are brutal and it’s time to have a new adventure- which is the plan for 2025 and beyond. I’m so proud I’ll still be doing lots of that for 5Live Sport, and the BBC, who still bring us together for the big moments better than anyone else.”

Many fans have taken to X to share well wishes with Katie Smith and one wrote: “Stay on 5 Live pls- always great to listen to. Taking over from Chappers when he goes to MOTD?” Katie replied and after sharing a crying face emoji, wrote: “ooh I like your thinking! And so glad you enjoy it. I won’t be going far.”

Katie Smith has been with the breakfast show since 2017 and was part of the BBC team for the recent Olympics in Paris and was praised for her coverage of it.