Zoe Ball to quit BBC Radio 2 breakfast show
The presenter said it has been a “privilege” to share her mornings with listeners as she announced her departure.
Ball has fronted the morning programme since 2019 after taking over from Chris Evans.
Announcing the news on her Tuesday morning show, she said: “Okay, you lovely bunch, I have some news. After six years of fun times alongside you all on the breakfast show, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter.
“You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you, to go through life’s little ups and downs.”
Ball spent six weeks away from the programme over the summer. Initially this was compassionate leave after the death of her mother Julia Peckham.
