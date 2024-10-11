Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carol Vorderman has quit her Sunday radio show on LBC after suffering from a health scare.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Countdown star said she was following the advice of her family and friends after being hospitalised two weeks ago, which she says was an indication of “burn out”. Announcing the news on social media, Vorderman said she took it as a “warning sign to slow down slightly”, announcing she has “decided to cut my work back to weekdays”.

Vorderman joined LBC to front her new Sunday programme from 4pm to 7pm in January. It came two months after the TV presenter left her BBC radio show saying she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Vorderman was recently rushed to hospital after a health scare. | Getty Images

The 63-year-old was vocal in her criticism of the previous government on social media and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

In her post on Instagram, Vorderman said: “I am very fed up about it, but I have made the decision that I can no longer do my Sunday show on LBC which is a very hard decision to come to but I couldn’t see anything else I could do.

“I had a tight feeling in my chest and I was utterly exhausted - after many scans and checks, we know that I don’t have any underlying health issues whatsoever.

“The good news is that I’ll still be part of the LBC family, so stand by for more details. I am very sad about it but I shall be continuing to make mischief; just not seven days a week in the future.”