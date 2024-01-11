Carol Vorderman has said she will ‘cause a commotion’ on her new LBC radio show - here’s when you can listen in

Carol Vorderman has announced she will be joining LBC radion following her departure from the BBC. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Following Carol Vorderman’s departure from the BBC, she has today announced she will be making a move to talk radio station, LBC. The former Countdown star revealed the news saying her show would ‘cause a commotion’.

In November last year, the presenter said BBC bosses had decided she ‘must leave’ her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales after expressing political opinions on social media. Vorderman has long been vocal in her criticism of the Government and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs but after the broadcasting corporation introduced new social media guidelines to employees contracts, the 63-year-old said: “I’m not prepared to lose my voice.”

She will now host her own Sunday afternoon programme on LBC from 4pm to 7pm. According to the radio station, the show will be “packed with opinion and intelligent debate” and will see Vorderman “tackling the biggest stories and issues that matter to LBC’s audience across the UK”.

The 63-year-old, who has been a guest presenter on the station in recent weeks, said: “I’m delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station. More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I’m looking forward to returning to a medium that I love.

“And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics. On Sunday afternoon, I’ll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion. I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t and I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour.

“And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan ‘The times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started – bring it on.”

LBC managing editor Tom Cheal said: “Now, more than ever, listeners want candid, intelligent debate where people are free to air their views openly. LBC’s callers provide a unique insight into what people right across the country are thinking and feeling, and I’m delighted Carol will be debating the big issues with them each week.

“Carol’s straight-talking and incisive opinions make her the perfect fit alongside what is already the UK’s best team of speech broadcasters, and I know she will help ensure LBC continues to lead the way as the home of the UK’s best opinion-led broadcasting.”