Tory MP brands Carol Vorderman ‘horrible little snob’ in Twitter row. (Photo: Getty Images)

The former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has hit back at a Conservative MP on Twitter after being called a “horrible little snob”.

Vorderman said the comment was a “joke” and she “must be doing something right.”

Redcar and Cleveland MP Jacob Young quickly jumped on the social media platform saying “What a horrible little snob she has exposed herself to be” after a row broke out between the Countdown star and Conservative MP Johnny Mercer.

The row between the two broke out last week on the social media platform after Vorderman has been outspoken about her condemnation of the Conservative government on a range of issues including the cost of living crisis and its response to the menopause issue.

She appeared to back Labour candidate Fred Thomas to snatch the Plymouth Moor View seat from the Tories’ MP Johnny Mercer, and criticised Mercer and his wife for having high salaries without academic qualifications.

The row between Veterans Minister Mr Mercer and Vorderman started after Mr Mercer replied to questions on Sky News’ about the use of foodbanks by veterans.

He said: “These are personal decisions around how people are budgeting every month... I don’t want to see anyone using foodbanks, of course, but we’re in an extremely difficult time around cost of living".

Vorderman responded to his comments on twitter, reflecting on her own childhood, writing: “I grew up in poverty, mum had five jobs, nearly killed her. It was NOT a choice."

She also alleged that Mercer and his wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, who works in his office, had a "total taxpayers’ salary of approx £120,000" with a "total cost to taxpayer of £373,663".

Mr Mercer replied to her tweet with "You are grim”, adding a vomiting emoji. Vorderman screenshotted his response and questioned whether it was really the MP who had sent it or whether it was "a new low Tory govt bar?"

Mrs Cornelius-Mercer defended her husband, writing on Twitter: "Always count on @JohnnyMercerUK to tell it to you straight. You really do seem like a nasty person."

Carol Vorderman has claimed Mr Mercer’s wife has “harassed” her “for months”, including a video of the time Mercer’s wife has tweeted Vorderman.

Vorderman tweeted: “This is from just one day in April and much more abuse elsewhere. I didn’t respond at all.”

The tweet has prompted the hashtag #felicityminge to circulate on the social media platform as an insult directed towards Mr Mercer’s wife.

This follows Vorderman criticising Mr Mercer’s comments that the public “choose” to use foodbanks.

She said: "Former Marines captain @FredThomasUK who has put himself forward to become the Labour candidate to oppose @JohnnyMercerUK in the general election. Appalled at Mercer’s saying military personnel "choosing" to use foodbanks. But Mercer voted against free school meals for children in 2020 pandemic holidays, so....."

At the time, she also wrote: “Gosh, what are arrogant Johnny Mercer ⁦(sic) and his wife going to do for a joint income of £160,000+ plus enormous expenses?

”Not a degree in sight in spite of expensive private education! So who’d employ them?,” she concluded.

Jacob Young responded to her comments, tweeting to his 13,500 followers: “I grew up watching this woman on TV. I was good at maths and preferred the numbers part of Countdown. A degree wasn’t right for me, so I did an apprenticeship instead."

He then quoted part of Vorderman’s original tweet and said: “What a horrible little snob she has exposed herself to be.”

In response to being called “a horrible little snob”, the 62-year-old wrote: “Must be doing something right.

“My words about anti-foodbank MP (sic) and his wages being twisted by the Tories today into trying to label me an education ‘snob’’....what a joke...They can’t think of anything else to have a go at.... (sic) However, I’ll let my record in education do the talking.”

Vorderman listed off how she has helped “500,000 children with their maths during lockdown", gave out bursaries to young people and “schools with disadvantaged backgrounds”, and helped David Blunkett to introduce the Numeracy Hour.

She ended the post by writing: “PPS thanks for all your support...we’ll beat them in the end.”

Fans have flocked to the posts by Vorderman, praising the presenter for "everything she does to help children".