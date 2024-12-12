The Slade singer has updated fans on his health in the lead up to Christmas.

Noddy Holder has updated fans on his health five years after he was only given six month to live. In 2019 the Slade frontman was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Speaking to Sky News Noddy Holder, 78, said: “I did have oesophageal cancer and that was five years ago and, at the moment, they're still keeping a check on me. I'm on a level playing field at the moment after at the time being diagnosed with six months to live. So I've lasted the course, as it were.”

Noddy Holder is best known for being part of seventies rock band Slade and their hugely successful Christmas hit ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’. The single is one of the most played hits at the festive time of year and earns the band an estimated £1 million in royalties each year. The track was released on December 15 1973 and reached number one that year

The singer has been married to Suzan Price since 2004 and she recently revealed the bizarre way he likes to wake her up on Christmas Day. She said: “When he shouts 'It's Christmas!' in your ear to wake you up on Christmas morning, it's very loud. It is a very unusual alarm clock, but it works.”

