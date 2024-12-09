A look at just how much Noddy Holder makes from the Slade track Merry Christmas Everybody every year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much like Michael Bublé, George Michael and Mariah Carey - Slade have become very much a part of our festive spirit and Christmas party hits every year. As we rock out to Noddy Holder’s classic Christmas hit ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ we wonder exactly how much does the singer make from the track each year?

Slade released ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ on December 7 1973 and the song gets played on repeat every year. As much as many of us may tire of the song there’s one person who is more than happy for it to be blasted on the radio and in supermarkets across the UK all season long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much does Noddy Holder make from Merry Christmas Everybody?

Noddy Holder, a songwriter for the band Slade, earns an estimated £500,000–£1,000,000 in royalties annually from his Christmas song, "Merry Xmas Everybody". The exact figure is kept secret by the Performing Rights Society (PRS) to protect its clients.

The 1973 glam rock Christmas number one, according to Performing Right Society in 2013, nets songwriter Noddy Holder more than £500,000 a year. However, later estimates from Channel 5 in 2016 have suggested that the song is now worth £1 million according to the London Standard.

Who wrote Merry Christmas Everybody?

The song was written by lead vocalist Noddy Holder and bassist Jim Lea, and it was produced by Chas Chandler.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now