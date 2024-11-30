A look at George Michael's classic hit Last Christmas and how much he earned from the song.

The hit single ‘Last Christmas’ is a classic track that gets played every festive season. The track was originally written by the late George Michael and was released in 1984. The song only made it to number 2 in the charts, behind Band Aid's ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’.

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 and seven years after he died, Last Christmas finally reached the number one spot in the UK charts in January 2021 and got the crown of Christmas number one in 2023. Before that it was the UK’s best selling single, but never to make it to number one.

How much did George Michael earn from Last Christmas?

Last Christmas: Royalties from Wham!'s 1984 festive hit went to Ethiopian famine relief. However, it was reported the song earns an estimated £300,000 per year in royalties.

Who is receives the royalties for Last Christmas since George Michael died?

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) is the global publisher of George Michael's music, representing both his solo work and his time in Wham!. The partnership between WCM and Michael's estate began in the early 1980s and was renewed in 2021.

