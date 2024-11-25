As Michael Bublé ‘defrosts’ for Christmas we take a look at how much he makes in royalties from his festive hits.

It's one month until the big day so we can officially start belting out all the Christmas tunes including Michael Bublé’s classic hit single ‘It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas’. The iconic song was originally written by Meredith Wilson and sung by Italian singer Perry Como 1951. That same year it was recorded by Bing Crosby and then Michael Bublé, 49, released his version in 2011.

The single was featured on Michael Buble’s Christmas album ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ which also includes his versions of ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’ It’s been 13 years since the album was first released and seems to be the one that kicks off the holiday season so how much money does the crooner make every year from his festive hits?

Despite having a reported net worth of $80 million and selling 75 million albums, it turns out he does not earn as much as you would expect from his Christmas classics. Robert Fowler, the head of music royalty audits in HW Fisher Forensic previously told NationalWorld: “What happens is for every piece of music, there’s two copyrights.

“There’s a copyright in the sound recording, ie. for the master that you recorded (so in this case, Michael Bublé’s share) and then there’s another set of royalties, which are the publishing royalties, and they go to whoever wrote the underlying song. So, if you wrote it and recorded it, it’s great, you’re due your share of both sets of royalties. If you only recorded it or only wrote it, you’re only going to get one set of royalties.”

Who is Michael Bublé married to and do they have children?

Michael Bublé has been married to actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011. The couple share four children together - Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo. Eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was three-years old (2016) and underwent intense treatment for the disease. He has been in remission since 2017.

