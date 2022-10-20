The Canadian singer will return to the UK for a huge arena tour in 2023

Michael Bublé will be embarking on a huge arena tour across the UK in Spring next year.

It comes after the singer played some of the most famous outdoor venues in the country this summer. The tour was called “An Evening with Michael Bublé” and saw the singer perform at Harewood House, Cardiff Castle and Hatfield House.

He will be back on this side of the pond in Spring 2023 for another UK tour. It will see him before at The O2 in London, AO Arena in Manchester and many more.

If you are wanting to get tickets for the tour, here is everything you need to know:

Full list of arena dates on Michael Bublé 2023 tour

The Canadian singer will be touring the UK throughout Spring next year. He will start in London in March 2023 and finish in Birmingham in May before heading to Ireland for back-to-back shows in Dublin.

Full list of 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 26 March - The O2, London

Friday 21 April - AO Arena, Manchester

Monday 24 April - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday 27 April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 29 April - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Monday 1 May - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sunday 7 May - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wednesday 10 May - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 13 May - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Sunday 14 May - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

The Higher Tour will also see the singer play shows on the European continent from January to March 2023. He said: ““I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it!

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special. I just want to connect with them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be available from Friday (21 October). Tickets will go on sale at 9am via sites such as Ticketmaster.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. A max of 8 tickets per person and per household applies. Tickets in excess of 8 will be cancelled.

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for all of the dates on the UK and Ireland tour including The O2 and 3Arena.

Is there a pre-sale?

The pre-sale tickets became available on Wednesday (19 October). It is available for 48 hours.

Ticketmaster still has pre-sale open from Three and O2 as well as the venue pre-sale which began on Thursday (20 October).

Have support acts been announced?

The support acts for the UK and Ireland tour have not been announced yet.

What songs could he play?

The singer played a run of outdoor shows at famous venues across the UK in the summer of 2022. One such show was at the Chewton Glen Hotel in New Milton, Hampshire on 18 July.

This was the setlist played according to Setlist.fm:

Michael Buble (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)

Haven’t Met You Yet

L.O.V.E

Sway (Dean Martin cover)

When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) (Seger Ellis cover)

Home

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything (Barry White cover)

To Love Somebody (Bee Gees cover)

Hold On

I’ll Never Not Love You

Fever (Eddie Cooley cover)

Can’t Help Falling in Love(Elvis Presley cover)

Baby I’ll Wait

Some Kind of Wonderful (Carole King cover)

It’s a Beautiful Day

Cry Me a River (Julie London cover)

Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)

You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You (Russ Morgan and His Orchestra cover)

You Were Always on My Mind (Gwen McCrae cover)

Who is Michael Bublé’s wife?

He is married to Luisana Lopilato, an Argentinian actress.

The couple began dating after his break up with Emily Blunt in 2008 and he became engaged to Lopilato in November 2009.