The crooner is known for his Christmas carols, but how much does he make from his songs every winter?

Canadian singer Michael Bublé is a favourite on our Christmas playlists, and you may have heard him on the radio during the festive season. His version of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas can be heard everywhere from coffee shops to supermarkets.

While he may not the ‘King of Christmas’, he certainly has a large collection of seasonal songs that fill the airwaves. From Silent Night and Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the 47-year-old is known to be a hit with his female fans. But unfortunately he is off the market, having been with his partner for more than a decade.

So how much does he make in royalties from his Christmas tunes and who is he married to?

How much does Michael Bublé make every Christmas?

The singer-songwriter released the Christmas album in 2011, which included a number of popular covers such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Silent Night. While Bublé’s net worth may be a whopping $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth , after selling 75 million albums, it turns out he does not earn as much as you would expect from his Crimbo classics.

However, Robert Fowler, the head of music royalty audits in HW Fisher Forensic, told NationalWorld that there is a notable difference between writing and recording a song. He said: “What happens is for every piece of music, there’s two copyrights. There’s a copyright in the sound recording, ie. for the master that you recorded (so in this case, Michael Bublé’s share) and then there’s another set of royalties, which are the publishing royalties, and they go to whoever wrote the underlying song.

“So, if you wrote it and recorded it, it’s great, you’re due you’re share of both sets of royalties. If you only recorded it or only wrote it, you’re only going to get one set of royalties.”

When asked about what happens when a Christmas track is played on the radio, Fowler said: “If you’re on [BBC] Radio One prime time the performance royalties per play are quite good. That’s mainly on the publishing side, with the recording side being less. These performance royalties are often shared with other writers and non-featured artists so it’s not quite as straight forward as you may think.”

What are the top Christmas songs by earnings?

As per a research conducted by Channel 5 via the Daily Mail in 2016, here are the reported earnings from other popular festive songs:

Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade £1m (in royalties per year) Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl £400,000 All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey £400,000 White Christmas by Bing Crosby £328,000 Last Christmas by Wham! £300,000 Wonderful Christmastime by Paul McCartney £260,000 Stop the Cavalry by Jona Lewie £120,000 2000 Miles by The Pretenders £102,000 Mistletoe and Wine by Cliff Richard £100,000 Stay Another Day by East 17 £97,000

When is Michael Bublé going on tour in the UK?

Michael Bublé will be embarking on a huge arena tour across the UK in 2023. He will be back on our side of the pond in Spring 2023 for another UK tour . It will see him perform at The O2 in London, AO Arena in Manchester, Resorts World in Birmingham and many more.

His first show will be on 26 March at The O2. General sale tickets were available from 21 October via sites such as Ticketmaster .

Who is Michael Bublé’s wife?

Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato is an actress and composer, originally from Buenos Aires in Argentina. She is known for Casados con hijos (2005), Rebel's Way (2002) and Nafta Súper (2016). The couple have been married since 2011, but met in 2009. She has appeared in his music video Haven’t Met You Yet which was written for her. They have four children together, with the most recent member of their family arriving on 19 August – a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose. The 35-year-old posted a moving video montage of the couple in the hospital on her Instagram.

