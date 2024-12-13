A Good Morning Britain star has revealed for the first time that she has been a single mother since she was seven months pregnant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until now, it was widely believed that newsreader Ranvir Singh separated from her husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal, shortly before participating in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. At the time, Ranvir, who shares a 12-year-old son, Tushaan, with her ex-husband, told viewers she would be competing on the BBC’s Saturday night show as a “single” woman while paired with Giovanni Pernice.

However, in a surprising revelation on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, the 47-year-old opened up about how she has actually been a single mother since her pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranvir Singh has revealed just how long she has been a single mother for. | Getty

“I have actually been a single mum since I was seven months pregnant,” Ranvir said. “I’ve kept that so quiet but I am ok to talk about it now.

“Now I’m at a point in my life where I think that I’m learning to embrace my whole life and to not compartmentalise it as much, to keep everything separate. I’m happy to correct it today. Obviously my friends and family have known. It shows you can keep private whatever you choose to.

“I feel like I am beginning to mesh my life together and part of that is being able to say, ‘Yes I was single since I was seven months pregnant’. I need to own it. I need to say, ‘It’s not shameful, it’s not something to hide, this is me.’”

Ranvir, who has been in a relationship with TV producer Louis Church, 28, for four years after meeting him during her Strictly journey, also expressed pride in her son’s development.

She added: “When I see my son growing up to be and grow into the kind of young man that I was afraid I couldn’t achieve on my own - my heart just goes boom. I feel a massive sense of achievement.”