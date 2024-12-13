Laurie Davidson, who is starring in the new Paramount+ drama The Road Trip, has admitted that he nearly died when he took on a road trip of his own.

The new Paramount+ drama is an adaptation of Beth O’Leary’s hit novel The Road Trip, which follows exes Addie and Dylan as they’re forced to car-share on their way to a wedding. Star Laurie Davidson, who plays Dylan in the show, shared how he narrowly avoided death while on a road trip of his own.

He said: “I was in Costa Rica on holiday half way through filming and I was driving to the coast on a two-and-a-half hour drive. I took a scenic route and it turned out to be a seasonal road for quad bikes.

“It was narrow with sheer drops and there was one point where I had to open my door to make sure that the wheels weren’t hanging off the edge of the cliff. We couldn’t turn around – it was really tense. I was actually bricking it. One of the thoughts I had was, ‘What are they going to do about The Road Trip if I die? Who are they going to cast?’”.

For Laurie, the role came at a time when he was going through a break-up himself. He said: “It really hit home and at the time I was going through something quite similar and it really resonated with me. Dylan didn’t want them to break-up and has not stopped thinking about Addie so it’s almost like it picks up from the point at which they broke up because there’s been no contact.”

The film is partly shot in Gran Canaria where the stars were often found in a local karaoke bar. Laurie added: “Me and co-star Angus Imrie kept doing duets. I was in drag singing Freddie Mercury at one point.” The Road Trip arrives on Boxing Day on Paramount+.