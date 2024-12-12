Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has revealed he turned down an offer to appear on Celebrity Big Brother - after making a huge demand.

The BBC presenter, who will be stepping down from the football highlights show at the end of the season, let slip that he was approached for the ITV reality series just last week, but snubbed the offer.

He did so by countering with a salary demand that seemed to leave ITV executives shaking.

Gary Lineker has turned down an offer to go on Celebrity Big Brother. | David Davies/PA Wire

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast with co-stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, he said: “Do you know, last week I got requested on 'Celebrity Big Brother'. My agent sent it through jokingly, and he replied, 'Oh yes, Gary's fee will be £50m!'

“He did it completely as a joke, obviously, and they came back and said, 'Oh, that's a little bit... it's not within our budget.'”

Shearer warned that Lineker’s departure from Match of the Day means reality TV bosses will be asking him “to go on all of them”. But the former Barcelona and Leicester striker issued a warning to shows like I’m A Celeb and Strictly Come Dancing, adding: “I can tell you now, don't bother asking.”

Lineker will still continue fronting the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, and The Rest Is Football will still air on BBC Sounds.

He has also “agreed in principle” to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup, and he will be fronting the BBC's coverage of the tournament, as well as the broadcaster's FA Cup coverage for the 2025/26 season.

He said: "I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

He opened negotiations with the BBC over a new contract in October, and is currently its highest-paid star, earning more than £1.3m per year.