Mark Chapman is no longer the front-running candidate to become the next presenter of Match of the Day.

Lineker, who played for the likes of Leicester City and Barcelona, has been fronting the BBC’s football highlights show for the past 25 years. He will stay on with the BBC for the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup, before calling it a day.

Chapman, 51, has been with the BBC for almost three decades, rising through the ranks from a continuity announcer in 1996 to becoming the frontman for the network’s coverage of the Rugby League World Cup and RFL Challenge Cup matches, as well as his MOTD2 duties.

Mark 'Chappers' Chapman is no longer the favourite to become the new MOTD host. | Getty Images

But with news about who will replace Lineker slowing, there are rumours that the BBC could be looking elsewhere instead.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “With the next Match of the Day host still up in the air, punters seem to be focusing in on Gabby Logan, with the experienced BBC presenter now the 11/8 favourite for the role, having shortened from 12/1.

“Long-time favourite Mark Chapman has drifted as a result, and he’s now out to 2/1. Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates is marginally behind at 3/1 with Alex Scott 5/1.”

Here are William Hill’s full odds for the next MOTD host:

Gabby Logan - 11/8

Mark Chapman - 2/1

Kelly Cates - 3/1

Alex Scott - 5/1

Kelly Somers - 16/1

David Jones - 25/1

Micah Richards - 25/1

Laura Woods - 25/1

Alan Shearer - 25/1