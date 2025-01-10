Danny Cipriani and Hollywood actress AnnaLynne McCord split after nine-month romance
The former rugby star and the Hollywood actress have reportedly split after nine months of romance. Cipriani, 37, began dating 90210 star McCord shortly after he split from ex-wife Victoria Rose O'Callaghan.
According to the Mail Online: “Danny and AnnaLynne have decided to part ways. They have known each other for years after meeting on celebrity dating app Raya but being in an official relationship hasn't worked out for them. Danny was spending the majority of his time in America to be with AnnaLynne but since their split he has been at home, which is the biggest sign they're over for good.”
Cipriani was previously married to Victoria Rose O'Callaghan for four years after tying the knot in 2021 but split after she reportedly found flirtatious messages to other women on his phone. She filed for divorce in August 2024. The former rugby pro, who played for, amongst others, Bath, Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wasps - and who is currently starring in Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt - has previously dated Kelly Brook and Kirsty Gallacher.
Who is AnnaLynne McCord?
AnnaLynne McCord, 37, is best known for her role as Naomi Clark in the rebooted TV series 90210. The American actress also appeared in The O.C, Nip Tuck and Days Of Our Lives. She previously dated Prison Break star Dominic Purcell for three years (2011-2018) and Twilight actor Kellan Lutz (2008-2011).
In 2019 McCord created the Love Storm Tour. The tour is a global meditation tour that aims to raise awareness of human trafficking and slavery of the body and mind. The actress was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID) in April 2021. DID is a mental illness that causes people to have multiple distinct personalities. It was previously known as multiple personality disorder.
