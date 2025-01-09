Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reportedly separate after 16 years of marriage

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

4 minutes ago
The actress and film producer have been married for almost two decades after marrying in 2008.

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have reportedly separated after 16 years of marriage. According to TMZ sources claim the pair are heading for divorce.

The insider told the website: “the couple recently separated, and they're moving forward with divorce. It's unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble.”

The pair first met when filming Fantastic Four in 2004. Jessica Alba played the role of Sue Storm whilst Cash Warren worked as a director's assistant. They married in May 2008 and share three children, daughters Honor and Haven plus son Hayes.

Getty Images for Netflix

The Hollywood couple have both been spotted out and about without their wedding rings. Recently Jessica Alba attended the pre-Golden Globes party without wearing her wedding ring on. They were last photographed together at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game.

Jesscia Alba is best known for her movie roles in Fantastic Four, Valentine’s Day, Sin City and Trigger Warning. She is also a businesswoman and in 2011 founded the baby product brand Honest. In 2024 the actress stepped down as Chief Creative Officer but remains on the company's board of directors.

