Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marcel Somerville, also known as Dr Marcel, is looking for love again in Love Island All Stars - but what happened with his wife Rebecca Vieira and ex Gabby Allen?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been eight years since Somerville first appeared on Love Island - and since then he’s been married and become a dad. But, he’s looking for love again so he’s back on All Stars.

Somerville’s return has caused a stir as he is set to be the oldest contestant on the ITV 2 dating show in its 10 year history, having just turned 39 on Tuesday January 7.He was 31-years-old when he first appeared on Love Island series 3 back in 2017. At the time, he was the oldest contestant to have taken part in the show, alongside Jordan Ring and Paul Knops, who appeared in series 1 and 4 respectively, and were also 31 at the time they made their debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his relationship status ahead of taking part in the dating show for the second time, he said: “I've gone through a little bit of a crazy time in my life I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life’s at a crossroads, I’ve got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?”

Looking back in his first experience of life and love in the villa, he said: “In my series I was deemed ‘Dr Marcel’, I was giving everyone love advice. Since the show, I’ve gone through a lot of situations in life and in love so I’ve topped up my knowledge . . . but I feel like maybe I need to take some advice when it comes to love this time round as well.”

So, what happened with Somerville’s wife Rebecca Vieira and ex Gabby Allen, whom he was coupled with during his last Love Island experience? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Rebecca Vieira?

Vieria is a 29-year-old reality TV star, influencer and model. She has more than 700,000 followers across her Instagram and TikTok pages, where she posts photos and videos of her life, including enjoying holidays and football games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened between Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Vieira?

Sommerville and Vieira met in 2020, welcomed son Roman in 2021 and married in 2022. Problems between the pair, however, started in March last year when Vieira was reported to have sent flirty texts to US rapper Slim Jxmmi.

She admitted to making a “huge mistake” in a public letter of apology to her husband shortly after. She wrote on Instagram: “By now most of you would have seen what's going on, I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families.

“My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband. I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made.

“I want to publicly apologise to my Marcel, just as loudly as the rest of the noise. For all the hurt, embarrassment and pain I have put him through there is nothing and no one in the world that comes before you and our family. No-one could ever compare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Somerville was said to have moved out of their family home, however, and deleted all traces of her on social media. But then he told MailOnline in June last year that the pair were still together and working towards a future together.

At the time, he was also asked if he would ever take part in Love Island: All Stars in the future, but he said: “I'm married, so doing isn’t in my view right now, and it wouldn't have been at the time.”

Their relationship has, however, since broken down. Somerville is still legally married to Vieria, but the pair are said to be going through divorce proceedings.

Marcel Somerville is returning to the Love Island villa for the second time on the second series of Love Island All Stars. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Is Marcel Somerville a dad?

Yes, he and now estranged wife Vieria share a son Roman. The pair discovered they were expecting around a year after they first met and started dating and Roman was born on January 30 2021, meaning he will turn four this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Somerville announced his son’s arrival by posting an image of him holding his newborn son’s hand and wrote a lengthy caption, in which he praised Vieria.

He said: “ Born 30/01/21 @ 23:27 My Heart!!! Pregnancy is a journey and this past 9 and a bit months have been totally worth it! He’s literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen... Soooo Handsome. I can’t wait for you all to meet him.

“@rebeccavieirax is literally my idol she has spent the last 2 days in labour and I don’t know where she got the strength from as I’m running on fumes but she did it and I could not be prouder of my future wife. I adore you mama! Absolutely adore every single ounce of you! your (sic) my Wonder Woman!

“We did it mama and he’s everything we could have wished for. Thank you for carrying him and bringing him into the world! Im so emotional right now but this has blown my mind. This Little Boy Is Everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened between Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen?

Somerville and Allen met and coupled up when they both appeared on season three of Love Island back in 2017. They ended the show in fourth place and dated for 10 months after the series, but then he cheated on her during a holiday to Mexico and the pair split up.

At the time of the break-up, in February 2018, she wrote on social media: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Somerville later told new! magazine he regretted his actionsl. He said: “I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do. I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Allen, now 32, is also going back in to the Love Island villa as part of the upcoming Love Island All Stars series. So, could a reunion be on the cards or will it just be super awkward for the exes? We’ll have to watch to find out.

Love Island All Stars series two starts on Monday (January 13) on ITV 2 and ITV X at 9pm.