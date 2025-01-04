Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louise Thompson has appeared to confirm her brother Sam Thompson's split from girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The former Made In Chelsea star regularly spends time with her brother Sam and his Love Island star girlfriend Zara and they even live next door to each other in London. However, it was revealed this week that Sam and Zara broke up after five years due to drifting apart and spending Christmas and New Years apart.

Neither Sam or Zara have yet to discuss their split but Louise took to social media to share a new post where she had a 'bury and burn ritual' in her garden following 'one of the best and worst years' of her life. One fan took to the comments to ask Louise how she will move forward with her friendship with Zara, they wrote: 'Hope you don't just drop Zara'.

Louise appeared to make a defiant statement about her friendship with Zara by liking the comment. Another fan said: “Liking this comment has basically confirmed the split for us all!!”.

The I'm A Celebrity winner, 32, and the Strictly star, 28, have gone their separate ways just one month after Sam shared a gushing post about his 'soul mate' Zara on her birthday. In the post on Instagram Sam said: “My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I'm afraid you're stuck with me forever. happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here's to another amazing year with you”.

Fans have now taken to the comments to say it was his lack of action that has prompted the pair to split as they said Sam should have asked Zara to marry him. Others suggest that Zara cheating on Sam in 2019 may have affected their relationship.

In the 2019 edition of The X Factor: Celebrity, it was revealed that Zara cheated on Sam with Brahim Fouradi, a music industry executive who has worked on talent shows such as The X Factor as part of his duties as A&R director at Simon Cowell's company Syco. It's understood this breach of trust had a profound effect on Sam.

Sam ended their 16-month relationship in September 2020 after he got wind of her affair. Zara admitted to being unfaithful in now-iconic scenes shown on the E4 reality show, Made In Chelsea which aired in 2020. At the time, Sam was widely criticised for accepting Zara's apology and taking her back, while Zara faced abuse online for her actions.