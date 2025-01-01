Reality stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split up after five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tabloid darlings Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have split, according to MailOnline.

The reality royalty - Thompson was crowned King of the I’m a Celebrity Jungle in 2023 while McDermott has appeared on Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as making documentaries - have gone their separate ways after five years.

MailOnline has reported that Thompson, 32, was out on New Year’s Eve with former Made in Chelsea co-stars, while McDermott “spent the evening at home with her cats”, and that the pair also spent Christmas apart.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025. There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it's just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

The couple were last seen together in December for McDermott’s birthday.