I'm a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson has made his debut as a presenter on ITV's This Morning. The Made in Chelsea star who was crowned King of the Jungle last month has officially joined the hosting line-up, describing it as a "pinch-me moment".

NationalWorld had already predicted Thompson would be joining fellow campmate Josie Gibson as a presenter on This Morning back in December, describing them as the "perfect duo". Speaking to the Mirror about his new role, he said: "I’ve always been a huge fan of This Morning and the energy and joy the show brings, but talking to Josie about how much she loves being part of the This Morning family in the jungle made me want to join the team even more."

He added: “From being a guest on the show in December to now officially being announced as part of team This Morning... it’s a real pinch-me moment. I can’t wait to get started, nothing beats the ­excitement of live TV!”

In his This Morning debut, Thompson reunited with fellow jungle campmate, Josie Gibson. The show was “on the road” today with the I'm a Celeb winner being set the challenge of heading up a “TM Task Force” with experts including Alice Beer and Lisa Snowdon. The group went to Manchester’s Arndale Shopping Centre to help viewers with any issues they may have, with Thompson seeming to enjoy his new role. Gibson said: "You've got a lot of energy anyway, look at him, loving it!"

Viewers overall have responded positively to Thompson's This Morning appearance, with @janartej commenting: "So glad im on day off as love @SamThompsonUK so much love the energy just makes me so happy watching him. Stay as you are Sam". Whilst @TrishBrewster1 added: "He's such a joy".