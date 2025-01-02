Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have not yet publicly acknowledged reports suggesting their relationship has come to an end after five years.

If rumours are to be believed that Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have ended their relationship after five years, it would seem that Sam Thompson is determined that 2025 begins in a positive fashion. He shared a short video on his Instagram and said:”You're going to have the best year ever, and you know I'm never wrong, I'm always right.”

Sam Thompson then made the point again and said: “You're going to have the best year ever.” Whilst Zara McDermott, 28, spent New Year’s Eve at home with her cats, Sam Thompson partied with his former Made in Chelsea co-stars Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Josh Patterson at Kensington Roof Gardens in London.

Due to work commitments, Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson spent a lot of 2024 apart and Sam Thompson was recently in Australia for I’m A Celebrity 2024. Zara McDermott has been busy working on filming commitments for the BBC and preparing for the second drop of her clothing line Rise.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have not yet publicly acknowledged reports suggesting their relationship has come to and after five years. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Despite their busy schedule, the couple still found time to celebrate Zara’s birthday in December and Sam Thompson shared a gushing post where he wrote: “My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever 😂 happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here’s to another amazing year with you ❤️❤️❤️”

Who is Brahim Fouradi?

In 2019 Zara McDermott reportedly had a fling with music boss Brahim Fourad and Sam Thompson ended their relationship. Zara and Sam had been dating for 16 months at the time of the alleged ‘cheating.’ Zara was at the time appearing on Celebrity X Factor.

A year after she appeared on the show, Zara McDermott took to her Instagram Stories and said: A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on. I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.” Zara went on to say “I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt. All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever x'.'

Zara and Sam reunited in November 2020 and Zara moved into Sam’s house at a later date, which she has extensively remodelled and which is next door to Louse Thompson, Sam Thompson’s sister.