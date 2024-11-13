Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson is being treated for septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The ex-reality TV star has been open about her health battles in the past, telling fans about her battle with ulcerative colitis as well as lupus and post-natal anxiety. She revealed last year that she had been fitted with a stoma bag, which Louise told followers “may well have saved my life”.

Now, her fiancé Ryan Libbey, has revealed on the couple's podcast that her health has taken a turn for the worse. Speaking on the He Said She Said podcast, Ryan said: “Sadly Louise is not here this week.

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson is battling septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. | Getty Images

“She had to go back into hospital almost two weeks ago for another emergency operation in the same tummy area that she’s been recovering from since earlier this year with her stoma surgery. It was completely unexpected.”

Ryan, who described the situation as “completely unfair”, added: “Her recovery has been up and down. Post-surgery she was in septic shock, which shows the severity of how bad things got. She was heavily medicated, she had all kinds of pipes and tubes and cannulas all over her body. So to see that again in intensive care was completely heartbreaking.”

Ryan, who also appeared on the E4 show alongside his now-fiancé, has said that Louise is now out of intensive care, in a sign of her getting back to health. Speaking about the health battles Louise has faced in recent years, he said: “It takes the wind right out of your sails, it leaves you completely dumbfounded because you just don’t know why someone would deserve to go through countless bouts of bad health like this.”

It comes as her brother, Sam Thompson, touches down in Australia to film the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here spin-off show. The former King of the Jungle joins comedian Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers on I’m A Celebrity...Unpacked, which is due to air on ITV2 directly after the nightly episodes of the main reality show on ITV1 from Sunday, November 17.