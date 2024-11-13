Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson is being treated for septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey revealed that she had been rushed to hospital on their He Said She Said podcast. Ryan said: “Sadly Louise is not here this week.

“She had to go back into hospital almost two weeks ago for another emergency operation in the same tummy area that she’s been recovering from since earlier this year with her stoma surgery. It was completely unexpected.”

Ryan Libbey also said: “Her recovery has been up and down. Post-surgery she was in septic shock, which shows the severity of how bad things got. She was heavily medicated, she had all kinds of pipes and tubes and cannulas all over her body. So to see that again in intensive care was completely heartbreaking.”

Ex-Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson speaks out after being rushed to hospital. Here she is with fiancé Ryan Libbey, brother Sam Thompson and his girlfriend Zara McDermott at the NTAs in September of this year | Getty Images for the NTA's

Louise Thompson has now taken to Instagram to describe what has happened to her. She said: “It’s World kindness day. 🌞

“The world feels like it’s been a bit unkind to me again.

“But today is a new day.

“And that hopefully means home.

”I really hate to say it but I’ve been back in hospital feeling very poorly (I feel like the word ‘poorly’ warrants the label of an Onomatopoeia - everything about it resembles elderly, frail illnessy stuff). As I say it I feel like a grandma blowing out bubbles for words. It looks and sounds sick. Like I did. Even though I’m also confusingly only 34 and incredibly strong. Mentally and physically STRONG. If I do say so myself.

“I’m almost embarrassed at this point.

“BUT there is light.

”Despite

“The Surgery

“The Butt drain

“The Catheter

“The Stoma

“The Robinsons drains

“Dreaded Pigtail drain

“Copious cannulas, damn I wish I’d accepted that picc line

“Blood tests galore

“My poor poor bod.

“I’ve felt like a bit of a zombie.

”There have been beacons of kindness EVERYWHERE.

“It’s been needed because oh goodness me it’s been quite scary seeing my body laden with so many foreign objects. I’m amazed I even managed to move with all that in at one point. I literally had a tail dangling out of me. Stitched in. In fact I felt like an octopus with multiple legs or tubes (turns out a cannula with different entry points is called an octopus too). Great minds. Or a great subconscious mind and memory of mine.

“Ahhh the joy of heavy heavy opioids for getting me through the worst of it. Thank goodness for poppies. Thank goodness for science. Thank goodness for modern medicine.

”Back to the important thing : kindness.

“There have been many many people who have been incredibly kind who have got me through.

”Like BEYOND KIND.

“ Angel level of kind.

“ The kind of people you meet and think gosh I wish I was as kind as you because you are next level kind, going out of your way to help others. You really are a superstar kind of god given gift.

““It’s really remarkable that there are people out there that are THIS cool. Actually I don’t mean cool. I mean warm, really really warm. Because warm > cool. The world is a better place because of you.

“My faith in humanity is actually at an all time high right👇🏼”

Following her update, many fans have shared their well wishes for Louise’s recovery and Stacey Dooley sent a ❤️ emoji whilst Annabel Karmel, award-winning children’s weaning author wrote: “💖💖 sending lots of love 💌”