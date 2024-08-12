Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has showed off her stoma bag while on holiday in Ibiza and has opened up about another health diagnosis. Photo by Instagram/louise.thompson. | Instagram/louise.thompson

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson, has admitted she feared she may be suffering from Alzheimers disease due to 'petrifying' symptoms - before she received another upsetting health diagnosis.

The TV personality spoke openly about her health woes while she is on holiday with her fiance Ryan Libbey and son Leo in Ibiza, as she has been reflecting on the last trip they took to St Lucia in May 2023.

34-year-old Thompson, who is a mum-of-one, has been struggling with her health ever since she gave birth to son Leo-Hunter in November 2021, when she almost died.

Since then, she has used her Instagram account to open up about her health struggles and has spoken about having depression, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder among other mental and physical conditions.

Then, back in April,Thompson shared she has had a ‘life saving’ stoma bag fitted after her battle with ulcerative colitis. She has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition lupus.

In her post on Saturday (August 10), Thompson shared a carousel of images showing her in a variety of holiday outfits in Ibiza, some of which she said were “10+ years old”. In her caption, she included the hashtag #stomafashion and in one of her photos she wore a chic crochet co-ord that showed her stoma bag.

In the lengthy caption she also spoke candidly about when she, Ryan and Leo went on holiday to the Caribbean last year. She said that it was a very stressful time for her as when she arrived and opened her suitcase she didn’t recognise any of the items she had packed.

She wrote: “I couldn’t work out what was more scary - The 15 hour journey as a relatively new family of 3 or the fact I couldn’t remember packing the day before.

She went on: “My belongings were just as jumbled as my brain. . . Trauma trickles through into EVERYTHING around you: your stuff, your work, your relationships, your entire life’s structure. Even a pathetic suitcase.

“I’m typically a very orderly person so I often thought I was suffering with Alzheimer’s because the severe memory loss that PTSD brought with it was alarming.”

Thompson actually went on to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She continued: “I know well by now that PTSD can cause lots of b***** awful symptoms, including hypervigilance and health anxiety, so there happened to be many logical explanations for this petrifying feeling that I was losing my mind, even when others could happily label them as irrational fears.”

She ended her post on a positive message, however, and wrote: “Don’t forget to dress like it’s your #LastDayOnEarth!”