'Made in Chelsea' star Sam Thompson. Photo by Instagram/samthompsonuk.

‘Made in Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson has given an update on his health after telling his fans he went to the hospital over the bank holiday weekend.

The 31-year-old TV personality took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night (May 26) to tell his 2.6 million followers that he had “not had the best bank holiday weekend”. Thompson, who is the brother of fellow ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Louise Thompson, posted a picture of his forearm which had been hooked up to a drip.

Thompson did not say exactly what had happened to him and what had caused him to need hospital treatment at the time. Earlier today, however, (Tuesday 28 May), he took to his Instagram Stories again to confirm that he was back at home and okay.

Appearing to be in good spirits, the star posted a short video alongside his girlfriend, former ‘Love Island’ contestant and BBC Three documentary film maker Zara McDermott. He captioned the video “some days of rest, which means chicken noodle soup and being looked after” alongside a heart and a smiley face.

In the video, he was sitting on a sofa with McDermott, aged 27, and speaking directly to the camera. He said: “Doctor’s orders, day of rest . . . a few days of rest, actually.” He then panned the camera to McDermott who said: “I am on call. I’m going to make him a nice chicken noodle soup for lunch”, telling him “your favourite”, to which Thompson responds “lovely”. McDermott then tells her beau that she’ll make him pasta bake for dinner.

The video ends with Thompson asking McDermott to pass him his Playstation controller, saying “that would be very nice, thank you”, while smiling at the camera and getting cosy under a blanket.

