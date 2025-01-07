Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the biggest names in Love Island lotharios and Ibiza ladies are returning for the next series of All Stars.

Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas and Kaz Crossley are among the famous faces returning to reality dating show Love Island for the second series of its All Stars spin-off.

Among the other islanders taking part in the ITV2 show are series 11 contestant Ronnie Vint, series three islander Gabby Allen, series five star Elma Pazar, and series 10’s Catherine Agbaje, with Maya Jama - also currently appearing as a Masked Singer judge - returning as host.

Completing this year’s line-up is series six islander Nas Majeed, series nine star Olivia Hawkins, series eight islander Luca Bish, series five islander India Reynolds, and series three’s Marcel Somerville.

Thomas, 36, who was partnered with Kady McDermott in series two, said he has been “working on sobriety, personal growth, self-development” since leaving the villa in 2016.

“When I first went into the villa I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am”, he said. “It might sound cheesy, but I’m ready to settle down and I’ve never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?”

Asked if there is a relationship he would like to emulate, he said: “My brother, Adam, and his wife, Caroline. They have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’.”

His brothers are soap stars Adam and Ryan Thomas.

Crossley, 29, said: “I’m really excited, but I love surprises so I hope I’m surprised in there! It’ll be nice to mingle with people from different series, especially as series four was so long ago now. If I see some faces I recognise, I’ll be really happy.”

Pritchard, 28, said: “I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love… that sounds so cheesy, doesn’t it? So, I thought ‘Let’s give it another go’. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions.

“I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting.”

Referring to the viral moment when he told Amy Hart he likes to make coffee for the islanders in the morning, he said: “It follows me everywhere! In hindsight, if I do find a girl this time, I will perhaps cuddle her in bed rather than make coffee… so Amy taught me a lesson.”

– Love Island: All Stars series two starts on Monday January 13 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.