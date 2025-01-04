Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been pictured kissing months after their shock split.

The Love Island duo were spotted sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve. The images showed the parents of Bambi rekindling their romance at Man Utd star Luke Shaw’s Hogmanay party in Cheshire.

It's reported the pair had been "flirting all night" at the party and shared a smooch on the stroke of midnight. "Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place," a source said.

Continuing to The Sun, they added: "Molly-Mae decided to invite Tommy fairly last minute. It was all very low-key. The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong. They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight - it was very cute to see."

It comes as the duo continue to be seen publicly liking each other's Instagram posts over the past days. The pair called time on their relationship of five years last year and called off their engagement.

The former couple met on Love Island back in 2019 and were once known as the "It" couple, despite finishing in second place. Over the course of their relationship, they had seemed to have gone from strength to strength, welcoming their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and becoming engaged in July of the same year.

After confirming their split on August 14, the pair had been co-parenting their daughter, but it appears that romance has been blossoming again behind the scenes. Speaking to the Mirror recently, a source said: "Friends of Molly and Tommy have been confused by Molly implying she's a full-time single mum, as she and Tommy have been spending more time together and are rekindling their once almighty romance."

Molly-Mae implied on her YouTube channel that she had spent Christmas with her own family, including her sister Zoe. She opened up to viewers in her YouTube vlog to say the festive period had been an "emotional rollercoaster" for her as she cuddled up to a teddy bear.