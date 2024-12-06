Although his fight against Darren Till was only announced weeks ago, Tommy Fury has now decided to cancel it.

Tommy Fury revealed the news that his fight against Darren Till is now not going ahead on Instagram. In an Instagram story, the boxer wrote: “I can’t believe I’m writing this but I’m not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025. For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.”

Tommy Fury also said: “I am a professional boxer. I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys. Good news around the corner.”

Darren Till has responded by sharing a video on X where he said: “I have only just found out that my team knew Tommy Fury was pulling out of the fight Sunday and didn't want to tell me cos they were trying to get John Fury on the phone but he’s not answering calls apparently.”

Darren Till also said: “Tommy you was never ready for that date you crazy sh******* don’t ever show ur face again!!!” Darren Till also posted another update where he said: “Just so everyone knows and is clear Tommy Fury was the A side in this event which means he was getting more money and he gets to call the shots over me which is rightfully so.”

Darren Till went on to say that “He is the boxer and he’s the bigger name. So if this is the case he could not fight me and fight someone else. This is not happening. Tommy has pulled out and I’m still main eventing on that date. Now I’m the A side and I call the shots. Opponent being found as we speak. I have always abided by the rules of fighting my whole life.”

He ended his tweet with these words: “He has pulled out and shown his true colours. See you all on January 18th cos no matter what I’ll be there as I have always been. I always show up and always will for the fans whether you like me or not.”

Whilst Tommy Fury has been preparing to fight Darren Till, his former partner, Molly-Mae Hague took to her Instagram to share a clip of her forthcoming Prime Video series. The caption read: “Molly-Mae. Behind It All @primevideouk

When is Molly-Mae Hague’s new series out and how many parts are there?

It is coming out on Prime Video on January 17, 2025. The six-part series will be released in two-parts. Fans of Molly-Mae Hague will be able to watch the first three episodes on January 17, 2025. The next three episodes are scheduled to drop in the spring.

Does Tommy Fury feature in the Prime Video docuseries?

In the trailer for the series, fans can see the model and influencer Molly-Mae break down in tears and say “It’s carnage!” as she attempts to navigate her break up with Tommy Fury. Part of the docuseries will focus on the shock break up of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, but it is not thought that the boxer will feature in it.