Tommy Fury has broken his silence and denied that he ever cheated on former fiancé Molly-Mae Hague after rumours spread following their split.

Fans of the couple were shocked when the engaged pair called time on their relationship in August. In a statement, Molly-Mae, 25, said that she was “extremely upset” by the end of their relationship, adding that “the most important thing to me now and always” was their daughter Bambi, who was born in January 2023.

However, fans began to run wild with theories over why the seemingly happy couple, who met on Love Island, had so suddenly split following their engagement in July 2023. Rumours began swirling around Tommy’s possible infidelity, which he had strongly denied since they surfaced.

In his first interview since the break-up which rocked the internet, Fury told MailOnline: “Absolutely not. I think if you were going to cheat on someone you should just sit down and say, 'I don't love you any more', clearly, because you want to go and pursue other people.

“When you get to that stage, I think you should just call it a day. If you want to go out there and have affairs with women then you definitely shouldn't be with your partner. Definitely not. And have I ever reached that point? No."

Tommy added: "All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false. The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.

“What the public thinks is going on isn’t what is going on. It’s not something I envisaged happening, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is me and Molly.”

He also revealed thathe stilled loved Molly-Mae and was working on winning her back. He said: "The whole world could be against me and I’ll still fight because that’s the mindset of a winner and I am a winner."