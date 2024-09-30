Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m annoyed and disappointed but its because Molly Mae Hague’s fashion brand Maebe is sold out.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I felt so excited for a new fashion brand. When Molly Mae Hague announced she was launching her own fashion label ‘Maebe’ at the beginning of September, I was instantly taken back to that feeling of pure excitement waiting for Christmas day.

Over the past few weeks I have been watching and analysing each post to see what the new collection would look like and how much the items would cost. Since Molly Mae stepped down as PrettyLittleThing creative director fans (yes me) have been waiting for her to launch her own fashion label - it was an obvious career direction and one that made complete sense.

Since splitting from boxer Tommy Fury the fashion influencer has entered her quiet luxury era. She has been sharing stunning basic outfits that were an insight into what her brand would look like. I was even more excited when Molly said why she wanted to launch the brand.

In a Q&A on her Instagram stories Molly Mae explained that she noticed fans couldn't afford the luxury brands she was wearing and there was a gap in the market between good quality fashion pieces that were also affordable. Yes, finally someone is listening to what we actually want…. Or so we thought.

Launch day came and I was sitting there with laptop on and credit card in hand ready to shop the entire collection. I already had my eye on the grey blazer, the black wide leg jeans and the cropped cardigan. However, I was shocked at the prices of the ‘affordable luxury’ range.

The grey blazer is selling for £140, the jeans are £90 and the cropped cardi is £60. The biggest issue I have with these price points is the fact that Molly Mae sold this to me as ‘affordable’.

Most of her fans, including myself, normally shop at high street brands such as River Island, H&M, PrettyLittleThing and New Look where the price for a blazer is between £30 to £60 and a pair of jeans is no more than £50.

There ‘Maebe’ a gap in the market for affordable luxury clothes but it seems like there is a much bigger gap between Molly Mae and her fans' budget. Think I’ll be sticking with H&M thanks.

The collection sold out in 20 minutes, however I do question how many items did they actually have in stock - it seems it’s a bit of a marketing tactic to create scarcity and honestly I won’t be buying anything from the brand when it is miraculously restocked in a few days.

