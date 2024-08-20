Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A closer look at Tyson Fury family amid brother Tommy Fury’s shock split.

Tyson Fury has been spotted taking time out from his training ahead of his heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in December. The former heavyweight world champion boxer, 36, was seen visiting an ice cream shop in the Lake District with his wife, Paris Fury on Sunday.

Customers said they pulled up at Hansen's ice cream parlour and café, in Kendal, in a Mercedes Sprinter van with a couple of pals and a group of kids at 2pm. And they were said to be in ‘good spirits’ as their large party picked out some sweet treats - before enjoying them in the warm summer weather.

This comes after ‘The Gyspy King’ revealed he could have one eye on his next opponent. He has praised fellow-Brit Anthony Joshua for becoming a “global superstar”, perhaps hinting his intention to face the former world champion following the Usyk match.

Tyson’s brother, Tommy Fury, has also recently hit the headlines over his break-up with partner Molly-Mae Hague. In a statement released last week, Tommy said: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.”

Tyson Fury | SWNS

Who are the Fury brothers and who is their mum?

Tyson Fury has five brothers: John Jr., Hugh, Shane, Roman and Tommy. John Jr. is a former boxer and both Roman and Tommy are professional boxers. Although Hugh and Shane aren’t boxers they are both really into their fitness and often share snaps at the gym on social media.

Tyson’s father John is often seen at his son’s pre-match fights and also appeared in the TV series At Home With The Fury’s. However the Fury brother mum Amber Fury has kept a very low profile away from the limelight.

What are Tyson Fury’s kids names?

Tyson Fury and wife Paris have seven children together they are called (eldest to youngest) Venezuela Fury, Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonic Amaziah, Athena, Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Will there be a season 2 of At Home With The Fury’s?

Yes, season two of the Netflix series is currently being filmed but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

