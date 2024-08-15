Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced they have ended their relationship after five years together

Love Island star reportedly kicked the boxer out of their Cheshire home after confronting him over cheating allegations. The Sun reported that friends close to Molly-Mae Hague told them the influencer now fears more women will come forward

A source said: “Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful. Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely. The love they once had has been shattered.”

This comes after pregnant social media influencer Lissie Rhodes was forced to deny the professional boxer was the father of her baby. Taking to social media platform TikTok Lissie wrote: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad.”

In December 2023 Tommy Fury partied with Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan in Abu Dhabi. The pro-boxer shared photos of himself with the MAFS star along with other celebrity pals on his social media accounts. According to sources close to the star Molly Mae-Hague was said to be 'mortified' by his wild nights out in Abu Dhabi and told him to ‘ditch his partying pals’.

A month earlier Tommy Fury was seen partying with American singer Chris Brown. A photo of Tommy emerged of a woman playfully grabbing his cheek.

