Love Island's Tommy Fury, who recently split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, has responded to allegations he cheated on her multiple times.

Rumours of Tommy Fury's fidelity have been rife ever since the pair announced their split on social media earlier this week. Fans were shocked when Molly-Mae took to her Instagram to announce that she broke up with her fiancé of five years.

The two met each other on Love Island in 2019 and have since welcomed a daughter named Bambi. Molly wrote: "Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

Tommy later posted saying: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. "Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

After their split announcement was released, reports surfaced that Tommy had 'cheated' on his fiancée with 'multiple women'. A source claimed that she knew he was 'unfaithful to her'. They added: "She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him."

Tommy has finally responded to the cheating claims. Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, a spokesperson for Tommy furiously denied the claims.

They said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers." The dad-of-one is said to be "distraught" as he knows the allegations couldn’t be further from the truth.