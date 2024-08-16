Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced they were ending their relationship after five years together.

The golden couple of reality TV shocked fans this week as they announced they were ending their relationship in separate statements on social media. In recent days rumours of cheating and a boxer fathering another woman's baby have surfaced, but have the couple been on the rocks for longer than fans knew?

The exes, both 25, met on season five of Love Island in 2019. They welcomed baby Bambi in 2023 and got engaged a few months after. They were in talks of starring in their own reality TV show as well as planning on filming the wedding for Amazon.

Tommy Fury has been accused of cheating on Molly-Mae Hague with a Danish woman when he was away on holiday in Macedonia. Multiple sources claim that the professional boxer was a serial cheater and played away when he knew no one would recognise him.

Speaking to The Sun a friend said: “She was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia. She didn’t want to believe it was true.

“When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it. It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.”

According to the friend, Molly-Mae is bracing herself for more women to come forward and believes the Danish woman is just the tip of the iceberg.

Influencer Lissie Rhodes was forced to deny that Tommy Fury is the father of her unborn child in a TikTok post. Taking to social media she wrote: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad.”

In November 2023 the pair sparked break-up rumpus after Molly-Mae was seen without her engagement ring following Tommy’s behaviour parting with Chris Brown and women in a club. The following month he was seen partying with Married At First Sight star Lauren Vaughan.

In a recent vlog for her YouTube Channel Molly-Mae admitted that since having Bambi almost a year ago their sex life was ‘non-existent. She explained “Tommy and I haven’t had any proper time together, we have date nights and go to the cinema but I don't really feel like that counts as proper time as a couple - like adult intimate nice quality time together. And I feel like we haven’t done that coming up to a year now.”

But before all of the biggest at the very start of their relationship Tommy Fury’s ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts warned Molly the boxer would cheat. Speaking to The Sun in 2019 Millie, who dated Tommy for two years, said he was “controlling and aggressive” and “will cheat on her”.

