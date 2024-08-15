Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s relationship comes to an end, a look at their family members who are set to rally round them as they come to terms with their break-up

After announcing her split from Tommy Fury on Instagram, Molly-Mae Hague said that “I’ll be back when it feels right.” She also said: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time.

Tommy Fury also released a statement on his Instagram stories which read: “ I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

“Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Who are Molly-Mae Hague’s parents?

Molly Mae’s dad Stephen Hague is reportedly a policeman and he is said to be single. Molly’s mother married Jon Rayner on 17 July, 2021. Whilst Debbie lives in Hitchin in Hertfordshire, Stephen is said to reside in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

Who is Molly-Mae Hague’s sister?

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister is Zoe Hague. Molly-Mae, Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi attended the wedding of Zoe to boyfriend Danny Rae. The couple married in July at Inn on the Lake, in Ullswater, Lake District. Zoe, who is also an influencer, got engaged to Danny when he took her on a walking holiday for her 26th birthday in April 2022.

Who is Tommy Fury’s mother?

Whilst everybody knows that Tommy Fury is the brother of Tyson Fury and the son of John Fury, not that much is known about Tommy Fury’s mother. Tommy Fury’s mother is called Chantal. In May 2023, Molly-Mae Hague shared a photograph of Chantal holding her and Tommy’s baby daughter, Bambi, on a story on social media. She captioned the story: “Granny’s birthday.”

Chantal made a public appearance when she went to visit Tommy Fury in the "Love Island" villa when he appeared in the series in 2019. When Tommy saw her in the villa, he said: "This woman has not been on a plane in 16 years!"

Chantal also has another son, Roman, with John Fury, the couple married in 1989.

Is Molly-Mae Hague close with Paris Fury?

According to the Daily Mail, “A pal close to the reality star couple has said they 'adored Molly' and that Paris had reached out to message the influencer.” The Daily Mail also reported that “Tyson and wife Paris are said to be 'gutted' by the break-up news of Molly and Tommy's split.”

Molly-Mae has referred to Paris as a ‘wonder woman’ before and Paris Fury told Fabulous magazine that “I was actually really surprised that Molly-Mae spoke highly of me and my world. It's lovely to hear people's opinion of you.'”

She also said of Molly that “I think the same of her – she's a clever young lady who's really switched-on.”