Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury with Bambi (Instagram/mollymae) | Instagram/mollymae

A Yorkshire influencer has been forced to respond to rumours that Tommy Fury is the father of her baby.

Boxer and celebrity Tommy had been accused of fathering a child with a woman other than fiancee Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019 and had a baby girl last year, announced their shock separation last week.

People on social media began to speculate on what was behind the sudden split - including falsely claiming that the boxer had had a child with another woman.

Rumours linked Tommy to influencer and new mum Lissie Rhodes through the boxing industry and family connections.

Tommy has denied cheating and Lissie has issued her own statement.

Her dad, Ryan Rhodes, former Sheffield boxer and British super welterweight champion, is a friend of Tommy’s dad John Fury and has been pictured with Tyson Fury previously.

Ryan took to social media to defend his daughter, posting on Instagram Stories to tell those behind the rumours to “get a life”.

Tyson Fury with Sheffield's Ryan Rhodes | Other

He shared a photo of Lissie, her partner Barry and their son Shakur with the caption “Happy family”.

Lissie reposted the image, and took to TikTok to state explicitly: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad.”

Last week, she shared a photo of her newborn. Only two weeks prior to that, she shared photos of herself pregnant with the caption “impatiently waiting”.

Molly-Mae broke the news of her and Tommy’s separation on Instagram on Wednesday (August 14).

Her statement reads: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this .

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae (Getty) | Getty

Just weeks ago, she called Tommy the love of her life on an Instagram post marking a year since their engagement.

The couple, both aged 25, were reportedly planning to marry in 2025.

She explained on Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett last year that she felt her and Tommy would always cope.

The influencer said they could go weeks without seeing each other, but they had trust, which she believed was the key to them never breaking up.

Days before their break-up she admitted to “struggling” with “solo-parenting” while Tommy was away working on an audiobook project.