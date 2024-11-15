Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her split from Tommy Fury in first interview.

The social media influencer has broken her silence over “very sad” split from boxer Tommy Fury amid cheating claims. In August Molly Mae-Hague took to Instagram to announce the couple had split after five years together.

Speaking to British Vogue in her first interview since the pair’s shock split she said: “I didn’t want what happened to happen. I wanted to get married to Tommy, one hundred per cent, and that would never have changed. I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him.”

The former couple met on Love Island in 2019 and welcomed a daughter Bambi in January 2023. The professional boxer proposed a few months later in July. However after months of speculation and claims Tommy had cheated on the influencer a number of times the pair split in August 2024.

Discussing the break-up Molly Mae-Hague told the fashion magazine “No-one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake.”

She added: “I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms. It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

