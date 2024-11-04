Mrs Hinch shares happy baby news just a few months after her father died.

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchcliffe - has announced she is expecting her third child just a few months after her father passed away.

Taking to Instagram Mrs Hinch, 34, shared a video clip of her and her boys painting a wall and revealed she is expecting her third child and another boy. She wrote the caption: “Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love”

She added: “Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3. Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers. Bring on the absolute carnage boys”

Celebrity pals congratulated the family in the comments. Best mate Stacey Solomon wrote: “I love you. And I’m so so happy for this beautiful blessing on all of you. Dad must be beaming.” Molly Mae Hague added: “Oh my goodness. I am so so so happy for you.”

It’s joyful news for the family after the clean-fluencer shared the heartbreaking news her father had died in April 2024. Sophie explained that her father Alan had “passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept” in a social media post.

Sophie Hinchcliffe married Jamie Hinchcliffe in 2018 and welcomed their first son Ronnie a year later and second son Lennie in 2021. Mrs Hinch rose to fame after her sparkling silver sink went viral in social media in 2018. She has since launched a cleaning product collaboration with Leno, Flash, Fairy and Febreze. She has also written everal books with her best cleaning tips.

