These are the men Gisele Bündchen dated before Tom Brady including Leonardo DiCaprio

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victoria Secret model, 44, and boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together and her third. Gisele Bündchen and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor began dating in June 2023 but have known each other for many years.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news and told People: “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian model already shares a son and daughter with ex-husband Tom Brady. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children Benjamin and Vivian together. The couple's split was reportedly based on Tom’s refusal to retire from the NFL (National Football League) despite Gisele's ‘ultimatum’.

The model debunked this theory after telling Vanity Fair those reports were “the craziest thing I've ever heard." Gisele explained that Tom being away from home due to his busy football career was “one piece of a much bigger puzzle”.

Who has Gisele Bündchen previously dated?

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Angela WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Gisele Bundchen] instead of [Gisele (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

João Paulo Diniz

In 1999 as Gisele was an up-and-coming model aged 19 she dated Brazilian businessman João Paulo Diniz who was 17 years her senior for a brief few months. João sadly passed away in July 2022.

Scott Barnhill

The same year after splitting from João, Gisele dated American model Scott. The pair featured together in a photo shoot for Vogue. It was a short but sweet relationship and ended after a few months but there was no love lost between the two models as Scott has only good things to say about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rico Mansur

In 2002 Brazilian Polo player called off his engagement to model Isabella Fiorentino to pursue Gisele. The couple started dating shortly after but ended after six months.

Leonardo DiCaprio

One of Gisele's most famous and longest relationships prior to Tom was with actor Leonardo. The pair dated on and off for six years before calling it quits. Both said the split was amicable but Gisele later came out and said that it was due to her anxiety.

Speaking about their relationship in 2019 Gisele told People “Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher; they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what he was. What is good versus bad? I honour him for what he was.”

HOLLYWOOD, United States: CAPTION CORRECTION OBJECT NAME Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Aviator," arrives with girlfriend Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen for the 77th Academy Awards 27 February, 2005, at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Kelly Slater

After her split from Leo in 2005 Gisele briefly dated professional surfer Kelly but split in early 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Hartnett

The model dated actor Josh for a short period but the couple made headlines after being caught kissing in New York a week after Josh had split from actress Scarlett Johansson.

Tom Brady

The couple were reportedly set up on a blind date and got engaged after three years of dating and married in 2009. The exes share two children together and after 13 years of marriage divorced in 2022.

Joaquim Valente

According to Page Six the was spotted in Costa Rica on what appeared to be a dinner date with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim. The pair have known each other for many years and even featured in a photo shoot together as well as Gisele attending a training session.

What is Gisele Bündchen net worth?

According to reports Gisele Bündchen has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now