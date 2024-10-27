Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Stephanie Davis was recently rushed to the hospital following a health scare.

The former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actress said she was admitted due to shortness of breath and swollen joints during her pregnancy.

The actress, who is expecting her second child with partner Joe McKalroy, shared the health scare with her fans on Instagram, describing her struggles and concerns for her unborn baby.

She said: “It’s killing me. My ankles are swollen, and I’ve started getting really short of breath. So the doctors sent me to A&E last night… and I was like, ‘I can’t sit.’ It’s just torture.”

She explained that doctors administered nebulisers to help her breathe, though the ordeal left her “on the verge of tears” and longing to be home. Fortunately, she has since returned home, where she’s now resting and trying to de-stress.

This latest scare is part of what Davis describes as a “rollercoaster” pregnancy journey. After trying for two years to conceive, Davis and McKalroy were overjoyed by the news but have faced multiple complications.

Previously labelled “high risk” due to a history of miscarriages, Davis has been under close medical observation. Earlier in her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with a haematoma and prescribed bed rest.

In an interview with OK!, Davis recounted a frightening episode when doctors suspected she might be having another miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy.

She told the magazine: “The doctor said he believed I was having another miscarriage… but I wasn’t having it. I had this strong gut feeling that it was all going to be okay.”

Davis was also affected by an illness after contracting C-diff following a holiday, as well as low HCG levels, which initially caused concern but later showed improvement.

In April, she was rushed to hospital with suspected pneumonia after struggling for three weeks with a cough but had not sought medical help.

Davis, is already mum to son Caleb. She first gained fame on Hollyoaks as Sinead O’Connor and later appeared on Coronation Street as Courtney.