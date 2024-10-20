Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street’s very own Roy Cropper was spotted giving it large to Southampton fans this weekend.

Leicester City came back from 2-0 down against the south coast side to win 3-2 yesterday in the Premier League, to the delight of the travelling fans. Among them was David Neilson, who plays Roy in the ITV soap.

Now, it has been reported that the 75-year-old was joining in with the Foxes’ X-rated chant in the away end of St Mary’s Stadium - which politely pointed out how the Saints had thrown away the victory. After Ryan Fraser was sent off in the 73rd minute, Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot before Jordan Ayew scored a 98th minute winner.

Since then, footage has emerged on social media of Neilson joining the Leicester faithful in a chant of “2-0 up and you f***** it up,” which echoed throughout the stadium towards the full-time whistle.

Off-screen, Neilson has been married to his wife Jane for more than 50 years, has a son called Daniel and two grandchildren. The couple also split their time living in both Spain and England.

Speaking to the Mirror about this choice, Neilson said: “I need to get away from Roy and be myself and they don't know Roy in Barcelona. If I'm in Spain for a few days I forget what I do for a living, which is the important thing. It means when I come back and someone shouts 'Roy', for a moment I forget they're actually talking to me. It's only a couple of hours on the plane so I can commute to Manchester easily enough.

“Another reason we moved was for excitement. I like to do different things and it's been good to learn a language and get into a different culture.”