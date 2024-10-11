Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will face major changes starting from next week.

ITV has announced both Coronation Street and Emmerdale will see major changes to the schedule starting from next week.

The broadcaster recently announced both primetime soaps will be available to watch earlier than normal. Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be available to watch on streaming platform ITVX from 7am on the day of their scheduled broadcasts.

The changes coincide with the new soap category landing on ITVX from Monday October 14. Classic episodes of the long-running soaps will also be available to watch under the new soap category.

EastEnders fans have been able to watch first-look episodes of the BBC One soap on iPlayer for a while now so it makes sense ITV are doing the same with the hope it will get more viewers.

According to The Sun Coronation Street's former boss and now Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV, Iain MacLeod said: "This is great news for soap fans! Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives.

"And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school!”

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be available to watch on ITV1 at their normal scheduling times and then first look-episodes available to stream on ITVX from 7am each day.

