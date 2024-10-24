Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury share seven children together and she has previously discussed wanting more.

Tyson Fury revealed his wife Paris Fury suffered a miscarriage just hours before his big fight against Oleksandr Usyk back in May 2024. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the December re-match, the boxer explained: “The one that she was having, she lost that on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s****y.

“I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant, it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.

“I could not be there for her at that moment. And that is tough for me. “I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her, at that time. When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem.” Tyson added that Paris didn’t tell him she had lost the baby but he said “I knew, I knew there was a problem.”

At the time, Paris Fury was due to fly out to Riyadh the day before the fight. But called to say she was unable to make it because her blood pressure was high.

The couple married in 2008 share seven children together - Venezuela Fury, Prince John James, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonic Amaziah , Prince Tyson Fury II, Athena and Prince Rico Paris. - and this would have been their eighth.

In 2021 whilst promoting her book Paris Fury appeared on This Morning to discuss her previous miscarriages. In 2014 Paris had a still birth and lost another baby in 2018 ahead of his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi.

She said: “I went outside and cried for 20 minutes in the car by myself and I put on a brave face and walked back in.”

