Here are all the main takeaways from the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 press conference from last night.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk traded barbs during the first press conference of their highly anticipated rematch in December - nevertheless, the two remained in good spirits throughout and kept things civil.

Fury walked out to a rendition of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’, while Usyk entered the conference dressed as Agent 47 from the Hitman video game series - complete with a new bald look.

Usyk presented Fury with a photo of him punching the latter and asked him to sign it - which Fury did, successfully finding the humour in the situation. Usyk said that you would be able to find the signed photo on eBay later, tongue firmly wedged in his cheek.

During the conference, Fury said: “We did the fight in May, a great fight, I know people keep going on about it but it's in the past now, we've got to move on.

"I have to be a little bit more focused and smart to get the victory. My rematches with people, I always end up knocking them out, so I'm envisaging something similar against Usyk. All I can do is train well, eat well, go to bed early, listen to the people around me and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Additionally, Fury also revealed that, just a day before his first fight with Usyk, his wife suffered a miscarriage. While he was not aware of this during the fight, he said that he ‘knew there was a problem’.

“The one that she was having, she lost on the Friday of the fight. She was six months pregnant. To go through that on your own isn't good. I could not be there for her in that moment and that's tough for me.

“When she said she couldn't come over, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother 'she's lost that baby'. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself."