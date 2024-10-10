Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tommy Fury has spoken about his split with Molly-Mae Hague in first TV interview.

The professional boxer appeared on Thursday’s This Morning to promote his new book ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice’ that goes on sale today. Speaking with hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley the boxer was probed with questions about his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague in August.

Ben Shepherd asked: "It has been a turbulent few months. How are you?" The former Love Island star replied “I'm feeling ok I'm feeling good. It doesn't take a genius to figure out it has been hard for me and hard times.”

The TV presenter asked about how Tommy Fury had been dealing with critics following the end of his relationship. In August Molly-Mae Hague shared a statement on Instagram explaining that the couple had split after five years together. The boxer has since been plagued with rumours he cheated on the influencer.

Tommy explained: “Yeah, no of course there have been a lot of critics, everyone will jump on the bandwagon when there's a bandwagon to jump on. I'm going to let us deal with that in private, for respect out of Molly.”

However, probing further Ben Shepard pointed out the claims that Tommy had cheated to which the boxer tried to dodge the question and again explained the exes will deal with the situation in private. The This Morning host referred to the last chapter in the book where he says Tommy Fury “categorically deny” the cheating claims.

Ben Shepard then asked the boxer if he was still in love with Molly-Mae Hague to which [looking tearful] he replied: “They'll be my family until the day I die.”

Tommy Fury’s book ‘My life as a Fury ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice’ is available to buy from Thursday October 10.

