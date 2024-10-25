Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tommy Fury was meant to be heading to the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here jungle before pulling out at the last minute.

Professional boxer Tommy Fury was due to fly to Australia for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after he split from influencer Molly-Mae Hague. However, it seems money does talk as Tommy Fury reportedly pulled out at the last minute because a more lucrative offer came along.

The former Love Island star, 25, had reportedly been in talks with TV bosses for weeks before deciding to pull out after being offered more money for what is believed to be a rematch against YouTuber KSI. ITV recently announced the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here launch date will be on Sunday, November 17.

According to The Sun a source said: “'Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I'm A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too.

'Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they'll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line-up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series. With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show's history.”

In August Molly-Mae Hague announced the shock split from Tommy after the couple had been together for five years. The couple share daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae recently jetted to Dubai for a holiday with her daughter. The holiday destination used to be a regular for the family of three.

