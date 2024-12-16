Molly-Mae Hague announced shock split from fiancé Tommy Fury in August 2024.

The fashion influencer sparked reconciliation rumours after she was spotted on family day out with ex-fiancé and their daughter over the weekend. Molly-Mae Hague announced she had split from professional boxer Tommy Fury in August 2024 after five years together.

The exes were seen for the first time together since they split four months ago. In pictures obtained by Paul Cousans/Zenpix Ltd the trio were seen on a family walk and appeared to dress down for the occasion.

Molly-Mae Hague has previously shut down rumours the pair would be getting back together. In post on social media she told fans: “This next chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet.”

The former couple met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Despite being the runners up of the show they were one of the golden couples of the ITVBe series. They went on to have daughter Bambi in January 2023 and became engaged a few months later in July the same year.

This comes after the release date for the fashion designer ‘s new documentary was announced. The The six-part series will premiere on Prime Video on January 17 with the first three episodes. The following three episodes will air in Spring 2025.

