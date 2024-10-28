Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to decorate your home for Halloween, but in 2024 it is all about style.

Halloween is just around the corner and I have been getting into the swing of things with my home decor. Thanks to celebrities such as Stacey Solomon and Molly Mae-Hague and their stunning ‘Halloween doors’ the inspiration has been flowing.

Stacey Solomon shared a video on Instagram of her Halloween door in September with red roses, black cauldrons and gold skeletons hanging everywhere. Molly-Mae Hague also shared a video on social media of her pumpkin patch decor and we were loving it - especially the spell books (sold out) from Stacey Solomon’s Asda range.

The latest Halloween fashion trend is to decorate your home with stylish and chic decor. That’s right; there are no make-shift bin-bag decorations here; it's all elegant and sophisticated looking pieces.

Asda George also has a wide range of Halloween decorations in the Halloween Emporium including the Neon Trick or Treat sign £15 . Asda has everything you need from home decor and fancy dress outfits to party food and pumpkins perfect for your Halloween party.

So forget all the cheap and tacky Halloween decks, this is the year to make your home look scarily stylish with the help of some celebrity inspiration.

Don’t forget that to complete the Halloween theme you will need to dress up too. If you are looking for some outfit ideas to go with your Halloween home then the most popular outfit this year will be the Joker and Harley Quinn couples outfit.

There is also the Beetlejuice monochrome costume option and the fail-safe classic witch, clown and vampire. Whatever you do this Halloween make sure it's ultra chic - and you get lots of sweets.