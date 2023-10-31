Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stacey Solomon has been proving once again that she is the ‘Queen of DIY ’. The Sort Your Life Out host, 34, has shared a video clip on Instagram of her Harry Potter inspired Halloween table decoration. The TV presenter revealed some quick and easy ideas so you can recreate the look at home yourself.

The video clip shows Stacey decorating her table - with the Harry Potter theme music playing - and wrote the caption: “The Harry Potter Table. I know it’s so late but you all asked me to post this on the grid so here it is. It was a labour of love, but soooo much fun to make. I love Harry Potter so much so when the big boys asked to do this I was VERY excited. Can not wait for Christmas this up too. Happy Halloween Eve everyone. Love u lots”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Solomon is mum to boys Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships and shares Rex, Rose and Belle with husband and former EastEnders actor, Joe Swash. The couple married at their Pickle Cottage home in July 2022. The pair first met in 2010 when Stacey won 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' and Joe was hosting the ITV2 spin off show. Joe was in a relationship at the time so the couple didn't actually start dating until 2016, not long after Stacey had split from Jackass star Steve-O.

How to recreate Stacey Solomon's Harry Potter inspired Halloween table decoration

The mother of five shared some cost-effective ways to help you recreate this style at home. Stacey Solomon began by simply gluing gold wings to chocolate Ferrero Rocher; you can make them look like a ‘golden snitch’ from the fictional game of Quidditch.

The Loose Women panellist added some ‘potion’ like stickers to milk bottles and jam jars as well as sticking some wings on some plastic keys that resemble the ones from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. For the final touches Stacey added a ‘sorting hat’ to the centre of the table, placed a white toy owl that looked like ‘Hedwig’ on top of some old books, and added white pumpkins, a Skelton and some autumnal foliage down the middle of the table.